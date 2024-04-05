Stillman Undergoes Successful Season-Ending Surgery on Lower-Body Injury

April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that Amerks defenseman Riley Stillman underwent successful season-ending surgery to repair a lower-body injury.

Stillman, who sustained the injury in the team's 5-3 win over the Toronto Marlies on March 15, is expected to make a full recovery.

The Peterborough, Ontario, native recorded six points (2+4) and 49 penalty minutes in 47 games for Rochester this season.

