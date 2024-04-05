Stillman Undergoes Successful Season-Ending Surgery on Lower-Body Injury
April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that Amerks defenseman Riley Stillman underwent successful season-ending surgery to repair a lower-body injury.
Stillman, who sustained the injury in the team's 5-3 win over the Toronto Marlies on March 15, is expected to make a full recovery.
The Peterborough, Ontario, native recorded six points (2+4) and 49 penalty minutes in 47 games for Rochester this season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2024
- Stillman Undergoes Successful Season-Ending Surgery on Lower-Body Injury - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Mental Wellness Night April 13 - Syracuse Crunch
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Nikita Nesterenko from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Riese Gaber Joins Checkers on ATO, Signs Two-Year AHL Deal for Next Season - Charlotte Checkers
- Capitals Recall Phillips from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Voting Now Open for 2023.24 Abbotsford Canucks Team Awards - Abbotsford Canucks
- Game Day: A Battle in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Blake Pietila to Amateur Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Mavrik Bourque from Texas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Hershey Bears - Iowa Wild
- Moose Sign Defenceman Dylan Anhorn - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Bears at Wild, 8 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors v Wranglers, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Firebirds Net Three in the Third Period to Down Barracuda - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Stillman Undergoes Successful Season-Ending Surgery on Lower-Body Injury
- Four-Goal First Period Propels Amerks Past Monsters
- Amerks Rally in Third, Stun Monsters in Overtime
- Tokarski, Amerks Blank Crunch in Season Series Finale
- Amerks Hosting Pregame Autograph Session Featuring Gionta Brothers, Jr. Amerks April 3