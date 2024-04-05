P-Bruins Fall to Phantoms in Overtime
April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Allentown, PA - Two first period goals were not enough as the Providence Bruins fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at the PPL Center. Anthony Richard and Oskar Steen scored the goals for Providence that helped the team to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 30 shots.
How It Happened
Richard's one-timer from the right circle zipped into the back of the net for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 13:14 remaining in the first period. Ian Mitchell and Jayson Megna received assists on the tally.
Jared McIsaac rimmed the puck around the boards before Steen batted out of the air behind the net and wrapped the puck around to the front on his backhand, where he flicked it through the goaltender's pads, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 2:49 to play in the first frame. Patrick Brown was credited with a secondary assist.
Matt Miller one-timed a feed at the left post into the back of the net, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 15:52 left in the second period.
Adam Brooks' wrist shot from the right circle whistled inside the far post, tying the game at 2-2 with 5:03 remaining in the second period.
44 seconds into overtime, Tanner Laczynski's wrist shot from the right circle won the game for the Phantoms.
Stats
Bussi stopped 30 of the 33 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 15 shots.
The Providence power play went 1-for-1, and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Rochester Americans on Saturday, April 6 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.
