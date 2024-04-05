Syracuse Crunch to Hold Mental Wellness Night April 13

April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding a Mental Wellness Night in conjunction with premier partner The Lobdell Family, presenting partners AmeriCU Credit Union, ANOVA Marine Insurance and BHG Financial and with resources provided by Upstate Medical University on Saturday, April 13 when the team hosts the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m.

As part of the night, the Crunch will hold a Conversation on Mental Wellness prior to the game. The panel will include Upstate Medical University Pediatric Psychologist and Assistant Professor Dr. Adrienne Borschuck, licensed clinical social worker registered with the state of New York and representative of the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Joe Ridgway and Syracuse Crunch Mindfulness Coach Ulrika Eriksson and will be moderated by Noah Lobdell.

The Conversation on Mental Wellness will take place in The Oncenter Convention Center from 5:15 to 6 p.m. The panel is free and open to all fans with a ticket to the April 13 game. Attendees must pre-register through the Crunch website. Attendees without tickets to the game can purchase discounted $10 tickets for pickup at the panel.

During the game, the Crunch will have information on mental wellness on the digital displays. The National Alliance on Mental Illness and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will have tables on the concourse.

A special mental wellness shirt will be available at the first-floor merchandise stand. A portion of proceeds will benefit the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Mental Wellness Night is part of the team's year-long Mental Wellness Campaign.

About The Lobdell Family The Lobdell Family, driven by personal tragedy and a commitment to mental health advocacy, strives to break the stigma surrounding mental health in Central New York. In memory of their late brother Rusty, who battled schizophrenia and died by suicide at 19, the family donated $1 million to Oswego Health in November. Their mission is to normalize conversations about mental health, reduce barriers to care, and encourage the community to unite in fostering a supportive environment for those facing mental health challenges.

About AmeriCU Credit Union As a credit union, AmeriCU is a not-for-profit financial institution owned by our members. Serving 24 counties in New York and beyond, AmeriCU provides you with all the products and services you need - often with low or no fees, and better rates. The organization has been serving the local community for over 70 years and, in that time, has grown to more than 162,000 members, 20 financial centers, and $2.7 billion in assets. AmeriCU is located in Central New York and is among the State's largest, full-service financial cooperatives. For more information, visit www.AmeriCU.org. Equal Housing Lender - Federally Insured by NCUA - Membership Eligibility Required.

About ANOVA Marine Insurance ANOVA Marine Insurance is a leading international cargo and logistics insurance underwriter, insuring billions of dollars in trade each year throughout the world. ANOVA's Founder and President, Bradford Boyd, lost his brother, Kendall Whitney Boyd, as a result of a prescription medication addiction that untimely took Kendall's life at the young age of twenty three. Kendall struggled with his mental health since childhood following a series of traumatic deaths in his family. His heartbreaking loss has motivated the Boyd Family to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug abuse and the dire need for more expansive youth grief counseling and support programs for those who have suffered loss, especially of parents and caregivers, in their childhood.

About BHG Financial BHG Financial (BHG) is a national leader in providing innovative financial solutions to professionals, small business owners, and consumers via their lending division, BHG Money. Since 2001, BHG has provided $16 billion in loan solutions, helping clients achieve greater financial flexibility in their businesses and personal lives. With streamlined, affordable financing that offers a concierge, full-service approach to lending, and some of the most accommodating terms on the market, BHG Financial supports clients in any phase of their financial journey.

BHG also provides high-quality assets to small- to mid-sized banks via the BHG Financial Institutional Network. One of the largest bank networks in the country, it has over 1,600 members. The network supports financial institutions nationwide by helping with asset growth via access to BHG's top-performing loans through its state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and by offering premium regulatory services.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding its services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021. For more information, visit https://bhgfinancial.com.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.

American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2024

