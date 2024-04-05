Voting Now Open for 2023.24 Abbotsford Canucks Team Awards

April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that voting is now open for fans to cast their ballots for the 2023.24 Player Awards! Fans will have the opportunity to have their voices heard and vote on which players they think best describe each of the four Player Awards.

The four awards that are open to fan voting are:

Most Valuable Player

Fan Favourite

Unsung Hero

Rookie of the Year

Voting is open now and closes April 13th at 12:00p.m. The winners of the four fan-voted awards will be revealed on Saturday, April 20th during Fan Appreciation Weekend, when the Canucks host the Calgary Wranglers.

In addition to the four awards decided by fans, the team will also be announcing the winner of the "Man of the Year" Award. This honour will be granted to the Canuck who best exemplifies the qualities of leadership and commitment, as well as showcases what it means to be a Canuck in the community. The "Man of the Year" Award will be selected by a panel of Canucks Sports & Entertainment members.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.