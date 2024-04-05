IceHogs Blanked in Grand Rapids

April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-The Rockford IceHogs were shut out 3-0 by the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids goaltender Sebastian Cossa extended his franchise record unbeaten streak to 19 games with his second AHL shutout, and the Griffins stretched their franchise record, and AHL season-best, home point streak to 19 games.

The IceHogs were called for a bench minor not even a minute into the first period, and the Griffins went on an early power play. After Rockford netminder Drew Commesso got a piece of Matt Luff's one-timer shot and sent it behind the net with his left pad, Carter Mazur angled the loose puck to the left circle where Jonatan Berggren snuck a wrister past Commesso's blocker side, scoring the only goal of the frame to take an early 1-0 lead (1:03).

Grand Rapids tallied its second goal of the contest on the man advantage for the second time and extended its lead to 2-0. Rockford's Ethan Del Mastro was charged with a hooking minor at 16:54, and the Griffins set up a Tic-Tac-Toe passing play where Amadeus Lombardi directed the puck to Joel L'Esperance on the red line who tapped the disc back to the left circle where Zach Aston-Reese netted a one-timer from the left circle (17:20).

Halfway through the third period, the Griffins extended their lead and sealed a 3-0 victory after Taro Hirose's goal from the right circle snuck past Commesso (15:32).

Stifled on special teams, the IceHogs went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Griffins went 2-for-5 on the man advantage.

Commesso stopped 29 of 32 Grand Rapids shots but was tagged with the loss, and Cossa recorded his second AHL shutout with 24 saves.

APR. 6 - LOCAL ARTIST HAT SERIES GIVEAWAY

The first 1,500 fans will receive a hat designed by Chicago-based artist and Rockford native Ryan "Stuk One" Lape for the third of this season's Local Artists Hat Series, presented by BMO with media partners WTVO 17 and FOX 39. Get here early for a chance to meet Ryan and have him sign your hat.

It's also Baseball Night where we celebrate America's pastime and team up with our friends at the Rockford Rivets on some baseball-themed in-game entertainment!

Finally, April 6 is Gift of Hope Night with the IceHogs. This "Organ Donation Awareness" game is dedicated to all the Rockford area donor families and recipients. Gift of Hope Ambassadors will be available to answer organ donation questions and help you say YES to donation!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

