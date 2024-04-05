Admirals to Host Autism Acceptance Night

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will host an Autism Acceptance Night on Friday, April 12th when they take on the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.

The cornerstone of the night will be special warm-up and game jerseys that that team will wear and then auction off with the proceeds benefitting of three great local organizations - All My Friends, The Braxton Project and the Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin. The jerseys were designed by local award-winning marketing company Traction Factory and feature a powerful letter "A" made of bones which stands for Admirals, Autism and Acceptance.

The auction will take place online and the bidding will begin this Monday, April 8th at milwaukeeadmirals.com. Plus, the team will raffle off a team-signed versions of both jerseys with the tickets priced at $10.

In addition to the jerseys, the team has worked with All My Friends to provide sensory bags for those that would need them at Fleet Farm Fan services and Roscoe's Interactive Zone, located just off the main concourse outside section 208, will be transformed into a quiet zone.

The Admirals will also alter their game-operations to make them more sensory friendly to those with autism which includes reducing the volume of music and keeping the lighting in the arena bowl at a consistent level.

The Braxton Project provides assistance to people with autism and their families so that they can have preventative scans as well be an outreach of education on common medical problems linked to autism. It was founded by Admirals Great Fred Berry, whose son Braxton passed away from an unknown heart condition in 2022.

Fans can buy tickets for the game by visiting the team's website at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com, in person at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, or over the phone at 414-227-0550.

