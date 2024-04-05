Monsters Battle to Earn Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Penguins
April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell in overtime to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 35-23-5-3 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Penguins scored the only goal of the first period from Evan Vierling at 11:16 leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Roman Ahcan deflected a shot from Jake Christiansen at 2:10 of the middle frame with a secondary assist from Owen Sillinger sending Cleveland to the final intermission tied 1-1. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Avery Hayes recorded a tally at 6:09 of the third period, but Stanislav Svozil responded with a marker at 19:00 off helpers from Ahcan and Stefan Matteau to force overtime. Just 35 seconds into the extra frame, the Penguins claimed the game after a goal from Radim Zohorna bringing the final score to 3-2.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan stopped 29 shots in defeat while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Joel Blomqvist made 28 saves for the win.
The Monsters conclude their road trip when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, April 6, at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 1 0 - 2 WBS 1 0 1 1 - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 30 0/5 5/5 10 min / 5 inf WBS 32 0/5 5/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan OT 29 3 6-7-4 WBS Blomqvist W 28 2 23-10-6 Cleveland Record: 35-23-5-3, 2nd North Division Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 34-22-8-1, 3rd Atlantic Division
