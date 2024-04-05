Monsters Sign Goaltender Blake Pietila to Amateur Tryout Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Monsters signed goaltender Blake Pietila to an amateur tryout (ATO) contract. In 37 NCAA appearances for Michigan Tech University this season, Pietila went 18-13-6 with four shutouts, a 2.38 goals-against average (GAA) and a .917 save percentage (S%).

A 6'0", 174 lb. left-shooting native of Howell, MI, Pietila, 24, went 76-49-11 with 17 shutouts, a 2.12 GAA and .921 S% in 141 career appearances for Michigan Tech spanning five seasons from 2019-24. This season, Pietila helped the Huskies claim the CCHA Championship, was named to the CCHA's Second All-Star Team, and was named the CCHA's Scholar Athlete of the Year. Last season, Pietila was named to the CCHA's First All-Star Team and garnered NCAA (West) First-Team All-American honors. Pietila was also named the CCHA's 2022-23 Goaltender and Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, honoring college hockey's top player.

In two USHL seasons with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders from 2017-19, Pietila went 43-24-8 with six shutouts, a 2.58 GA and .908 S% in 79 games played and was named to the 2018-19 USHL Second All-Star Team.

