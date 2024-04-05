Syracuse Crunch Partner with Quadrant Laboratories for Autism Awareness Night April 12

April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Quadrant Laboratories for Autism Awareness Night on Friday, April 12 when the team hosts the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m.

Autism Awareness Night will highlight and support the Central New York Chapter of the Autism Society of America. April is Autism Acceptance Month and the Autism Society celebrates the varied experiences within the Autism community and highlights the critical need for us to put acceptance into action.

Autism is the fastest growing developmental disability in the United States with increasing prevalence rates continuing to create the urgent need for supports and services. 1 in 36 children are diagnosed and can be attributed to a variety of factors, including primarily improved diagnostic screening and identification, as well as an increased prevalence rate itself.

As part of the night, the Crunch will provide information on the scoreboard. CNY Autism Society will also have an informational table on the concourse.

During the game, the Crunch will have sensory kits available at Guest Services located behind Section 222 courtesy of Quadrant Laboratories. The sights and sounds at hockey games can be overwhelming. By offering the complimentary sensory kits, the Crunch hope to make the game a fun, accessible and comfortable experience for all fans. The sensory kits were purchased from Carter Kits and include a pair of sunglasses, noise-reducing earmuffs, sensory toys and nonverbal cue cards inside a washable and reusable duffel bag. Sensory kits are limited to one per family.

Tickets for Autism Awareness Night are on sale now at www.syracusecrunch.com/cnyasa with a portion of proceeds benefiting the CNY Autism Society.

The Autism Society - Central New York's mission is to create connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully. The Autism Society and its 75 local affiliates serve over half a million members of the Autism community each year. It envisions a world where everyone in the Autism community is connected to the support they need, when they need it - including education, advocacy efforts, and supports and services throughout the lifespan. 1 in 36 children are now identified with Autism, and we know that the need for services continues to increase and that more people than ever before are living with Autism and needing supports. As the Central New York affiliate, CNY ASA strives to enrich our community with collaborative programming, recreational opportunities, continuing education, and general support to families. It is support like yours that enables us to offer these experiences and enrich the lives of so many in our community. Our mission is to create a place where each person with Autism is valued, respected, and provided the opportunity to maximize their quality of life each day.

Quadrant Laboratories is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quadrant Biosciences, a life sciences company dedicated to improving the lives of children and families by delivering innovative diagnostic, therapeutic, and virtual care solutions for global health priorities. Through the development of novel diagnostics for conditions such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBI), Quadrant Laboratories is developing solutions that accelerate the diagnostic timeline and deliver scientifically sound results earlier putting individuals in the know before making healthcare decisions.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

