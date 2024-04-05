Firebirds Net Three in the Third Period to Down Barracuda

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the San Jose Barracuda on Thursday Night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 3-1. The Firebirds scored three times in the third period to overcome a 1-0 deficit and down San Jose for the seventh time this season.

The game's first goal was scored by the Barracuda in the second period on a redirection from Tanner Kaspick. Kaspick got a piece of a Jeremie Bucheler shot to put San Jose ahead at 4:53 of the middle frame.

The Firebirds answer didn't come until 6:43 into the third period. Jacob Melanson grabbed the puck and drove to the front of the net, beating Georgi Romanov and tying the game with his sixth of the season. Connor Carrick and Luke Henman earned the assists. Just after a Coachella Valley powerplay ended, Ville Ottavainen came off the bench and let a shot go from the blueline. The drive deflected off Cameron Hughes past Romanov to give the Firebirds their first lead of the game. Tucker Robertson was credited with the secondary assist on Hughes' 23rd of the season.

Kole Lind gave the Firebirds some insurance as he recorded his 60th point of the season on his 16th of the season. Cale Fleury and Gustav Olofsson helped Lind net the goal that made it a 3-1 game with 2:08 remaining in the third period.

The Firebirds outshot the Barracuda 42-35. Chris Driedger made 34 saves to earn his 22nd win of the season.

The win moves Coachella Valley's record to 41-14-5-4. The Firebirds powerplay finished the game 0-for-5 and the penalty kill went 3-for-3. The Firebirds' lead in the Pacific Division returns to 10 points and the magic number to clinch to division's top seed is down to five.

