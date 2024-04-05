Riese Gaber Joins Checkers on ATO, Signs Two-Year AHL Deal for Next Season

April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Another new face is joining the Charlotte roster, as forward Riese Gaber has signed an amateur tryout with the Checkers.

The 24-year-old has also inked a two-year AHL contract that begins next season.

Gaber recently wrapped up his collegiate career at the University of North Dakota, where he totaled 129 points (64g, 65a) in 142 games for the Fighting Hawks. The Manitoba native led UND in scoring as a sophomore, led them in goals as a junior and captained the team his senior year. He earned plenty of accolades during his tenure at school, being named to the NCHC First All-Star Team, Second All-Star Team, All-Rookie Team and All-Tournament Team at various points.

Prior to his college career, Gaber spent two seasons in the USHL with Dubuque, posting 105 points (56g, 49a) in 108 games - including leading the league in goals and earning Player of the Year honors in 2019-20.

The Checkers - who have a magic number of one to clinch a postseason berth - are in the final stages of the regular season, hosting Hartford for a pair this weekend before hitting the road for a five-game trip to wrap things up.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.