Riese Gaber Joins Checkers on ATO, Signs Two-Year AHL Deal for Next Season
April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Another new face is joining the Charlotte roster, as forward Riese Gaber has signed an amateur tryout with the Checkers.
The 24-year-old has also inked a two-year AHL contract that begins next season.
Gaber recently wrapped up his collegiate career at the University of North Dakota, where he totaled 129 points (64g, 65a) in 142 games for the Fighting Hawks. The Manitoba native led UND in scoring as a sophomore, led them in goals as a junior and captained the team his senior year. He earned plenty of accolades during his tenure at school, being named to the NCHC First All-Star Team, Second All-Star Team, All-Rookie Team and All-Tournament Team at various points.
Prior to his college career, Gaber spent two seasons in the USHL with Dubuque, posting 105 points (56g, 49a) in 108 games - including leading the league in goals and earning Player of the Year honors in 2019-20.
The Checkers - who have a magic number of one to clinch a postseason berth - are in the final stages of the regular season, hosting Hartford for a pair this weekend before hitting the road for a five-game trip to wrap things up.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2024
- Stillman Undergoes Successful Season-Ending Surgery on Lower-Body Injury - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Mental Wellness Night April 13 - Syracuse Crunch
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Nikita Nesterenko from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Riese Gaber Joins Checkers on ATO, Signs Two-Year AHL Deal for Next Season - Charlotte Checkers
- Capitals Recall Phillips from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Voting Now Open for 2023.24 Abbotsford Canucks Team Awards - Abbotsford Canucks
- Game Day: A Battle in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Blake Pietila to Amateur Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Mavrik Bourque from Texas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Hershey Bears - Iowa Wild
- Moose Sign Defenceman Dylan Anhorn - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Bears at Wild, 8 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors v Wranglers, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Firebirds Net Three in the Third Period to Down Barracuda - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Riese Gaber Joins Checkers on ATO, Signs Two-Year AHL Deal for Next Season
- Vande Sompel Acquisition Paying off for Stingy Checkers Blue Line
- Panthers Recall Uvis Balinskis
- Affiliate Report - April 2024
- Cooper Black, Gracyn Sawchyn and Kai Schwindt Join Checkers Roster