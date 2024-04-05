Bojangles Game Preview: April 6 vs. Hartford

April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

THE MATCHUP

Charlotte's final home stand of the regular season is here, as the Checkers host the Hartford Wolf Pack for a pair of games with plenty at stake.

THE STORYLINES

Playoff Picture

Despite not having a game on the schedule, the Checkers officially punched their ticket to the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs last night by virtue of Belleville beating Springfield. Charlotte (77 points) sits in fourth place - tied with the third-place the Penguins but still in a position to hold home-ice advantage in the opening round - and continues to chase down the Bruins (84 points) for second place and a first-round bye.

Familiar Foe

This weekend series features the sixth and seventh times that the Checkers and Wolf Pack have squared off, with five of those seven meetings having come within a month of each other. Charlotte is a perfect 5-0-0-0 against Hartford thus far, with two of those contests going to overtime. The two most recent matchups have skewed heavily in the Checkers' favor, with them blanking the Wolf Pack in both contests.

Locked Down

The Checkers have been stifling their opponents over this most recent stretch of contests, having allowed just four total goals over the last five games. Going back even further the Checkers have surrendered 14 goals over the last nine games, with six of those coming in a single 6-4 loss to Springfield.

The Checkers have now entered the league's top 10 in terms of goals-allowed per game, and they are giving up the second fewest shots in the AHL as well.

Good Knight

Leading the charge of that stingy defense has been Spencer Knight, who has been prolific between the pipes for Charlotte. The netminder has three shutouts in his last five starts and has allowed four total goals over that stretch - a run that includes a franchise-best 213 minutes of shutout hockey. Dating back to Feb. 10, Knight is 9-1-1 with a 1.54 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.

THE QUOTES

Checkers defenseman Mitch Vande Sompel on what's powering Charlotte's hot streak

"I think it's a lot of things. I obviously haven't been here that long, but from what I've seen guys have just bought in to the coaches' systems and the way we play. When you do those things and you bring it every night, it's hard to lose games when you're playing like that. Especially when you get on a roll - everyone's feeling good, it's a good vibe around the rink. That carries over. It's fun right now."

Vande Sompel on the team's strong defensive play

"It's cliche, but it's buying into the systems. We don't give up a lot of odd man rushes typically. We've got guys skating on top of their team the whole game and it's frustrating when the other team doesn't have time and space, that builds up and then you don't give up good chances and you get good play from the goalies. That usually equates to a better defensive game."

THE ONES TO WATCH

Charlotte

Wilmer Skoog - 7 goals in last 8 games

Mike Benning - 5 points in last 5 games

Mackie Samoskevich - 4 points in last 4 games

Hartford

Brennan Othmann - 5 points in last 7 games

Mac Hollowell - 4 points in last 7 games

Nic Petan - 4 points in last 7 games

THE PROMOS

Saturday, April 6 at 4 p.m. - Checkers vs. Hartford

811 Night presented by Piedmont Natural Gas

Glass seat offer - rare opportunity to sit on the glass now availble for a limited time! Click here to purchase

Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m. - Checkers vs. Hartford

Fan Appreciation presented by Novant Health

Family Game presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites - save up to 40% when purchasing at least four tickets online

THE INFO

Puck drops tonight at 4 p.m. If you can't make it to the Coliseum for some reason, you can catch the action on AHLTV.

