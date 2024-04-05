Crunch Rally Past Rocket, 3-1

April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - After giving up the first goal, the Syracuse Crunch rattled off three consecutive goals to rally past the Laval Rocket, 3-1, tonight at Place Bell.

The win advances the Crunch to 38-22-4-2 on the season as they complete the eight-game season series against the Rocket, 4-4-0-0.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson turned aside 25-of-26 shots. Jakub Dobeš stopped 31-of-33 between the pipes for the Rocket. Syracuse converted on 1-of-4 power play opportunities, while Laval went 1-for-6.

The Rocket were first on the board with a power-play goal 13 minutes into the opening frame. Justin Barron ripped a slap shot from the left point that was blocked in the slot by a Crunch skater, but the puck came back out for Barron to score on his second attempt.

The Crunch tied the score 8:33 into the second period. Tristan Allard battled along the boards before cutting towards the net along the goal line and backhanding a shot off Daniel Walcott and past Dobeš.

Syracuse stole the lead with a power-play goal in the third period. Max Crozier kept the puck in at the blue line and sent it down to Gage Goncalves in the left circle. His cross-slot feed set up Jack Finley for a perfect tip-in on the back door. Shawn Element then scored into the empty net in the final minute of play to secure a Crunch victory.

The Crunch travel to face the Belleville Senators tomorrow.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Daniel Walcott has goals in back-to-back games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.