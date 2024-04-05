CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves

April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets added defenseman Nick Blankenburg and goaltender Malcolm Subban on emergency recall from Cleveland while Columbus assigned forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to the Monsters. Blankenburg registered an even rating in six appearances for Columbus this season and added 3-10-13 with 20 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 21 appearances for the Monsters. Subban went 0-3-0 with a 4.56 goals-against average (GAA) and .853 save percentage (S%) in four appearances for Cleveland this season and also made 31 appearances for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds this year, posting a record of 11-14-4 with a 2.94 GAA and a .907 S%. In ten appearances for Columbus this season, Fix-Wolansky registered 0-1-1 with two penalty minutes and added 24-34-58 with 42 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 54 appearances for the Monsters.

A 5'9", 178 lb. right-shooting native of Washington, MI, Blankenburg, 25, registered 5-12-17 with 20 penalty minutes in 49 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24. Prior to his professional career, Blankenburg contributed 25-43-68 with 62 penalty minutes and a +50 rating in 133 career NCAA appearances for the University of Michigan spanning four seasons from 2018-22. In 2021-22, Blankenburg wore the captain's "C" for Michigan, helped the Wolverines claim the Big Ten Tournament Championship, claimed the Big Ten's Sportsmanship Award, and was named to the NCAA Lowe's Senior Class All-American First Team. In 2019-20 and 2020-21, Blankenburg was named to the Big Ten's Honorable Mention All-Star Team.

A 6'2", 217 lb. left-catching native of Toronto, ON, Subban, 30, was selected by the Boston Bruins in the first round (24th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and went 36-33-9 with three shutouts, a 3.10 GAA and .898 S% in 86 career NHL appearances for Boston, the Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, and Buffalo Sabres spanning parts of eight seasons from 2014-22. In 206 career AHL appearances for the Providence Bruins, Rockford IceHogs, Rochester Americans, Springfield, and Cleveland, Subban went 89-78-29 with eight shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and .911 S% spanning parts of eight seasons from 2013-17 and 2021-24.

Prior to his professional career, Subban went 64-42-6 with eight shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .921 S% in 118 career OHL appearances for the Belleville Bulls spanning parts of four seasons from 2009-13. Subban was named to the 2012-13 OHL Third All-Star Team and the 2010-11 OHL First All-Rookie Team. Subban also represented Canada at the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 5'7", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 24, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 25 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24, Fix-Wolansky supplied 2-2-4 with two penalty minutes and contributed 84-113-197 with 175 penalty minutes in 220 career appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-24. A 2023-24 AHL All-Star, Fix-Wolansky is Cleveland's all-time franchise leader in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (25), and game-winning goals (14). Named to the AHL's Second All-Star Team in 2022-23, Fix-Wolansky set the Monsters' single-season franchise scoring record with 71 points that season.

Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 career WHL appearances for the Edmonton Oil Kings spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The Monsters are part of Rock Entertainment Group. In addition to the Monsters, Rock Entertainment Group also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, the operation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio.

- ClevelandMonsters.com -

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.