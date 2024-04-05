Checkers Clinch Spot in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs
April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers have clinched a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. This marks the sixth consecutive season that the team has qualified for the American Hockey League postseason.
The Checkers clinched their spot following Springfield's regulation loss at Belleville earlier tonight. Dates, times and an opponent for the team's initial playoff matchup will be determined between now and the conclusion of the league's regular season on April 21. In the meantime, information on "Pay as we Play" ticket packages can be found here.
Charlotte currently sits third in the Atlantic Division. Should they move up to second, they would receive a bye for the best-of-three First Round. Should they finish third or fourth, they would host the entirety of that First Round series at Bojangles Coliseum. Should they finish fifth or sixth, they would play the entirety of the First Round on the road.
The Checkers play their final two home games of the regular season this weekend against Hartford (Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.). They will play their five remaining contests on the road.
