Game Preview: Condors v Wranglers, 7 p.m.

April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CALGARY (34-24-8, 76pts) @ BAKERSFIELD 36-25-4, 76pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors clinched a playoff berth on Wednesday and now set their sights on home ice in round one.

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

The Condors and Wranglers, tied in the standings, open a two-game set tonight.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield secured a playoff berth with a 4-1 victory over Tucson on Wednesday. Olivier Rodrigue matched his season high with 40 stops. Ben Gleason had a goal and assist.

FIVE FOR FIVE

With Wednesday's win, Bakersfield joined Colorado as the only teams in the AHL to make the postseason in each of the last five seasons, dating back to 2019.

DROPPED A DIME

After back-to-back nine goal campaigns with Texas, Ben Gleason notched a career high in goals with his 10th on Wednesday. He leads all Condos d-men with 30 points.

HOME COOKING

The Condors have won five straight at home and will play five of their final seven games on home ice. Last season, the team won its last 10 on home ice.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS

Seth Griffith had a goal and assist on Wednesday to move into a tie for ninth in the AHL scoring race with 56 points (14g-42a) in 61 games. He is fourth among all skaters in assists.

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 24-1-1 when leading after two periods this season. Overall, the team is 35-6-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after two frames.

DROP THE MITTS

After a two-fight night on Wednesday, the Condors have 26 fighting majors on the campaign. Alex Peters, who also had two assists on Wednesday, leads the club with six.

CLOSING IN

Raphael Lavoie's 27 goals is third most for a Condors player in the AHL era. Seth Griffith has the team record of 30, set in the 2021-22 season.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Tonight's game is the only game in the Pacific Division. Bakersfield begins the night three points back of Colorado & Tucson (79pts) for the fourth and final home ice spot in round one. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

KILLING IT

On the penalty kill, Bakersfield has killed off 49 of its last 51 (96.1%) power plays, dating back to March 4 in San Diego. The team went 6/6 on Wednesday.

DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE

Both qualified Condors netminders, Rodrigue and Jack Campbell, are in the top 10 in the AHL's save percentage category. It would be the second straight season the Condors feature two goalies in the top 10 of that category. Overall, the team is t-7th in goals against at 2.75 a night.

POWERED UP PEDEY

Lane Pederson is tied for the league lead with 27 power-play points (10g-17a). Since January 1, he is third in league scoring with 36 points (15g-21a) in 39 games.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Calgary has 17 road wins on the season and is 5-3-2 in its last 10 games. Ben Jones (21) and Adam Klapka (20) pace the offense in goals.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Saturday (Youth Jersey Giveaway) at 7 p.m.

American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2024

