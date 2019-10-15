Moose Release Fejes and Nault

October 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released forwards Kamerin Nault and Hunter Fejes from their professional tryouts.

Fejes, 25, appeared in 42 games for the Moose in the 2018-19 season where he posted eight points (3G, 5A). The Anchorage, Alaska native played for three other teams last season including the Orlando Solar Bears, Rockford IceHogs and the Hershey Bears.

Nault, 24, spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits where he posted 21 points (12G, 9A) in 20 games. The Winnipeg, Man. product made his AHL debut in the final Moose game of the 2018-19 season and posted one goal and one assist.

The Moose roster currently sits at two goaltenders, eight defencemen and 15 forwards.

The Moose play against the Iowa Wild on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19. For more information about Season Seats, Mini Packs, 10-Ticket Flex Packs or to purchase single-game tickets, visit moosehockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.