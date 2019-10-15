Watch Party this Saturday

Join Kingston and the Reign Ice Crew for the first official Watch Party of the season presented by Punch Bowl Social!

When: Saturday, October 19th at 1pm

Where: Punch Bowl Social

Victoria Gardens - Rancho Cucamonga

Who: Kingston, Ice Crew & Reign Fans!

Watch as the Reign take on the Barracuda in San Jose. Puck drops at 1:15pm, so be sure to arrive early! All ages welcome. For any questions, please call or text 909-941-7825 or email tickets@ontarioreign.com.

