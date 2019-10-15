Admirals Announce Player Moves
October 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Adam Smith from the Florida Everblades of the ECHL. In addition, defenseman Brandon Fortunato has been assigned to the Everblades from Milwaukee.
Smith earned his first professional point with an assist in the Everblades opening night win over Norfolk last week. Last year he wrapped up a successful collegiate career at Bowling Green State University. During his four-years at Bowling Green the Sharon, ON native scored six goals and added 12 assists for 18 points and 104 penalty minutes in 118 career games and helped the team to top-three finishes in the WCHA in three of his four years.
The Admirals 2019-20 regular season, presented by Landmark Credit Union, continues Friday, Oct. 18 when the Ads open a two-game set with the Colorado Eagles at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
