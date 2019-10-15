Detroit Returns Svechnikov to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned forward Evgeny Svechnikov to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

In his only game action this season, Svechnikov recorded a goal and two assists in Grand Rapids' season-opening win at Chicago on Oct. 5. The 22-year-old missed all of the 2018-19 campaign due to injury.

Selected 19th overall by the Red Wings in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Svechnikov has skated in 16 NHL games from 2016-18 and registered four points (2-2-4). He became the 164th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit on April 3, 2017 vs. Ottawa.

A native of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, Svechnikov made his North American pro debut with the Griffins during the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs and has appeared in 132 regular season contests with Grand Rapids, accounting for 77 points (28-49-77) and 122 penalty minutes. He has tallied 14 points (6-8-14) while suiting up in 26 career Calder Cup Playoff contests and helped the Griffins hoist the Calder Cup as a rookie in 2016-17.

The Griffins have won two of their first three games and will head to Texas for a two-game weekend set against the Stars beginning on Friday at 8 p.m. EDT.

