Moose Launch Fifth Annual "Share the Warmth" Campaign
October 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the launch of its fifth annual "Share the Warmth" winter clothing drive, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Siloam Mission. The campaign begins today, Tuesday, Oct. 15, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3.
Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used adult winter clothing items including coats, gloves, mitts, toques and scarves to donate when the Moose host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday, Nov. 3 at Bell MTS Place. Fans donating clothing items at the Nov. 3 game will be entered to win a Moose prize pack.
Winter clothing items can also be donated at participating Red River Co-op food store or gas bar locations in Winnipeg today through Sunday, Nov. 3.
Items collected at participating Red River Co-op locations, and at the Nov. 3 game, will be distributed to those in need this winter through Siloam Mission.
To purchase tickets to the Share the Warmth Game on Sunday, Nov. 3 or for more information regarding Season Seats, Mini Packs, 10-Ticket Flex Packs, visit moosehockey.com/tickets.
