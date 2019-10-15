Canucks Recall Ashton Sautner

Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Ashton Sautner from the Utica Comets.

Sautner, 25, has suited up in both games for the Comets this year, recording one assist.

The Flaxcombe, Sask., native has tallied three assists in 22 career NHL games.

