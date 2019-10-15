San Diego Gulls Launch The Colony, the Official Fan and Booster Club of the Team

October 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has launched The Colony, the official fan and booster club of the Gulls. The goal of The Colony is to broaden the hockey club's community outreach and give passionate fans the opportunity to gather in support of the San Diego Gulls.

Members of The Colony serve as ambassadors of the team that also promote and contribute to the hockey club's community and youth hockey efforts. Members will receive a welcome kit and invitations to volunteer opportunities and exclusive San Diego Gulls events for just $35. This season's membership includes a co-branded hat, lapel pin, branded patch, car decal, merchandise and concessions vouchers, a clear tote bag compliant with Pechanga Arena's bag policy and three exclusive events.

"We have the most passionate fan base in the AHL, and The Colony is a platform to recognize our most dedicated fans," said Gulls President of Business Operations Matt Savant. "Our goal is to develop a program that benefits both the fans and the community, while also creating a closer connection between our fans and the organization."

The Colony will support the efforts of the San Diego Gulls Foundation throughout the season through volunteer projects and a variety of initiatives, including food and toy drives, youth hockey initiatives and growing the sport of hockey in San Diego.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation serves as the team's main charitable beneficiary. The mission of the San Diego Gulls Foundation is to facilitate and support programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout San Diego by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to the sport of hockey and addressing the health and wellness needs of our community. Since 2016, the San Diego Gulls Foundation has donated more than $250,000 to the San Diego community.

Visit SanDiegoGulls.com/TheColony to join or stop by Section 10 at Pechanga Arena San Diego to purchase this season's membership for just $35.

