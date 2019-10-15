Michael McCarron Named Alternate Captain of the Laval Rocket

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced on Tuesday that forward Michael McCarron has been named alternate captain for the 2019-20 season after first assuming the role last season. He will make his debut in the Rocket uniform Wednesday night, as the team will square off against the Providence Bruins at Place Bell.

Despite sustaining an injury that sidelined McCarron for the last 54 games of the 2018-19 season, the 6-foot-6, 230 lb right winger posted impressive numbers under head coach JoÃ«l Bouchard, earning 21 points (7 goals, 14 assists) in 32 games. Along with recording his 100th career AHL point, McCarron ranked third on the team in points-per-game (0.66) among players who dressed in 30 or more games with the Rocket last season.

The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native has tallied 102 points (38 goals, 64 assists) in 176 regular season AHL games. He was drafted 25th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL Draft. He added eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 69 career games in the bleu-blanc-rouge uniform.

