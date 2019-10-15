American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Ontario Reign defenseman Chaz Reddekopp has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Tucson on Oct. 12.

He will miss Ontario's game Saturday (Oct. 19) at San Jose.

