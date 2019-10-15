American Hockey League Announces Suspension
October 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Ontario Reign defenseman Chaz Reddekopp has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Tucson on Oct. 12.
He will miss Ontario's game Saturday (Oct. 19) at San Jose.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2019
- Weekly: Penguins to Host Mid-Week Home Game against Devils - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Flyers Loan Defenseman Andy Welinski to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Moose Release Fejes and Nault - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Recall Ashton Sautner - Utica Comets
- Heat Host Condors in Anniversary Celebration Game - Stockton Heat
- Michael McCarron Named Alternate Captain of the Laval Rocket - Laval Rocket
- Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack on Sale Now - Bakersfield Condors
- Ryan Scarfo Recalled by Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Bridgeport Report - Week 2 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.