Lundestrom Joins Gulls

October 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Isac Lundestrom to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Lundestrom, 19 (11/6/99), has collected two assists (0-2=2) with a +1 rating in 18 career NHL games with the Ducks. The 6-0, 187-pound forward appeared in three games with Anaheim this season, going scoreless with a +2 rating.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundestrom made his 2019-20 season debut with San Diego Oct. 4 in Bakersfield, going scoreless. The Gallivare, Sweden native has earned 0-6=6 points in 13 career AHL games with the Gulls.

