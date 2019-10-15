Weekly: Penguins to Host Mid-Week Home Game against Devils

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Oct. 11 - PENGUINS 1 at Lehigh Valley 4

Lehigh Valley started off strong, taking a two-goal lead on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the first period. Stefan Noesen scored the Penguins' only goal for the night early in the second period, but the Phantoms responded with two more goals before the second period ended.

Saturday, Oct. 12 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Utica 4 (OT)

The Penguins dropped their home opener to the Comets in overtime. After Utica's Reid Boucher scored twice in the first, Noesen and David Warsofksy tied things up in the second. Anthony Angello gave the Pens a 3-2 lead midway through the third, but the Comets scored late to send the game to OT. During overtime, the Penguins out-shot the Comets, 6-1, but Utica's lone bid was the game-winner.

Sunday, Oct. 13 - PENGUINS 1 at Hershey 5

Niclas Almari scored his first AHL goal and spoiled Pheonix Copley's shutout bid. With the win, the Bears evened the season series against the Pens, 1-1-0-0.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Oct. 16 - PENGUINS vs. Binghamton

The Penguins get ready for another home game, one with an opponent that they've had much success against. Last season, the Penguins went 4-0-0-0 against the Devils and out-scored Binghamton, 19-8. Furthermore, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is undefeated all-time against the Binghamton Devils (10-0-0-0).

Saturday, Oct. 19 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

The Penguins travel to Webster Bank Arena for the first time this season to take on the Sound Tigers. The two teams split their season series last year with four wins apiece. Ryan Haggerty led all players in the season series with four goals in seven games.

Ice Chips

- Saturday night marked the first time in the team's history that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lost its home opener in overtime.

- Stefan Noesen is the fourth player in Penguins history to score in the team's first three games, joining Daniel Sprong (2017-18), Shane Endicott (2004-05) and TomÃ¡' Surovy (2003-04).

- The Penguins have tallied at least one power-play goal in three straight games.

- Emil Larmi is the first Finnish goaltender to start a game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

- Larmi is the first player in Pens history to wear number 60.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 4 3 0 0 1 7 .875

2. Providence 4 3 1 0 0 6 .750

3. Hershey 4 2 1 1 0 5 .625

4. Charlotte 4 2 2 0 0 4 .500

5. Springfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 .400

6. Lehigh Valley 3 1 1 1 0 3 .500

7. Bridgeport 4 1 2 1 0 3 .375

8. PENGUINS 4 1 2 1 0 3 .375

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Stefan Noesen 4 4 0 4

David Warsofsky 4 1 3 4

Oula Palve 4 0 4 4

Anthony Angello 4 2 0 2

Niclas Almari* 4 1 1 2

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Casey DeSmith 3 1-2-0 4.00 .871 0

Emil Larmi* 1 0-0-1 3.80 .871 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Oct. 16 Binghamton Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 19 Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Wed, Oct. 9 (LW) Adam Johnson Recalled by PIT

Fri, Oct. 11 (LW) Andrew Agozzino Reassigned from PIT

Fri, Oct. 11 (C) Joseph Blandisi Recalled by PIT

Sat, Oct. 12 (D) Steven Oleksy Released to PTO

Tue, Oct. 15 (C) Ryan Scarfo Recalled from WHL

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

DATE LOCATION TIME

Wed, Oct. 16 Pre-game Mohegan Sun Arena 10:00 a.m.

GAME Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Thu, Oct. 17 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 10:00 a.m.

Fri, Oct. 18 Pre-game Toyota SportsPlex 10:00 a.m.

Sat, Oct. 19 Pre-Game Webster Bank Arena 11:15 a.m.

GAME Webster Bank Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Oct. 20 DAY OFF

Mon, Oct. 21 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 10:00 a.m.

Tue, Oct. 22 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 10:00 a.m.

