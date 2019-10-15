Heat Host Condors in Anniversary Celebration Game

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Tuesday, October 15

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio. Fans in the Stockton area can also listen to tonight's action on Fox Sports Radio 1280 AM.

TONIGHT

The Heat take on Pacific Division foe Bakersfield in the second home game of the season, the first midweek tilt of the 2019-20 campaign for Stockton. The teams split a pair of preseason contests with the Heat prevailing in the latter meeting by a 7-5 final score in the final tune-up before the regular season.

The all-time series is tight between the two teams, Stockton going 19-21-3-1 in the first four years of AHL membership for the California teams. The Heat are 11-9-2-0 at Stockton Arena against the Condors in that span.

UNCHARTED WATERS

With Saturday's win over San Diego, the Heat locked up their best start in the team's brief AHL history at 3-0 on the young season. Stockton had only one 2-0 start prior to this year, coming in 2016-17 en route to the team's only playoff appearance. Stockton is one of only two remaining AHL teams with perfect records on the year, joined by the Toronto Marlies.

FILLING THE NET

Stockton is firing on all cylinders offensively, leading the AHL at 4.67 goals per game. The Heat have gotten contributions from up and down the roster, led by Byron Froese, Brandon Davidson and Glenn Gawdin with four points each. Eleven players have multiple points on the year through three games, 10 finding the back of the net.

GAWDS PLAN

Glenn Gawdin had an exceptionally strong game on Saturday against San Diego, recording a goal and two assists en route to Stockton's 5-3 win over the Gulls. The three-point output included a game-tying goal to steal momentum back and tie the game at one in the first period, and he tallied assists on goals from Brandon Davidson and Buddy Robinson.

DAVIDSON HITS HIS STRIDE

Brandon Davidson joined Gawdin in the three-point club on Saturday, moving the veteran blue-liner into a tie for first on the team with four points for the season. Davidson scored his first goal of the campaign in Stockton's home-opening win, a score that put Stockton ahead 3-1.

TWO-LOLA

Eetu Tuulola earned first star of the night honors on Saturday with an assist - his first professional point - and a goal, which proved to be the game-winner. The Finnish forward and 2016 Calgary Flames draft pick recorded 36 points (13g,23a) with HPK in his home country last season.

