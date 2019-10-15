Weekly #2: Boyd Leads Charge as Bears Head to Canada

October 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears enjoyed a breakout set of games last weekend, earning a pair of victories to move the team's record to 2-1-1-0 on the new season. The Chocolate and White now hit the road to skate in three games in Canada, battling the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, the Belleville Senators on Friday, and visiting former teammate Riley Barber and the Laval Rocket on Saturday.

Hershey opened last weekend with a come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime victory at Lehigh Valley. Hershey never led in the contest and posted three different one-goal comebacks. Beck Malenstyn scored shorthanded in the first period and Mike Sgarbossa added a power play goal to even the score at 2-2. In the third frame, Travis Boyd tied the game at 3-3 for Hershey, and then won the game on the power play with just one second remaining in overtime. Vitek Vanecek earned the win in goal for Hershey with 23 saves.

On Sunday, the Bears earned another Atlantic Division victory, routing the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-1 at Giant Center. Hershey scored the game's first five goals, and Travis Boyd tallied twice in the win. Hershey went 2-for-6 on the power play, and Matt Moulson finished the game with a goal and an assist. Defender Martin Fehervary also factored in on the scoring, striking for his first AHL goal in just his second career AHL game.

UPCOMING GAMES:

-Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

-Friday, Oct. 18 at Belleville, 7 p.m.

-Saturday, Oct. 19 at Laval, 7 p.m.

#HersheyBearsCares

The Bears are committed to giving back to the local community. On Monday, Oct. 21, members of the Bears and team mascot, Coco, will help distribute military tickets to the Lebanon VA for Hometown Heroes Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Also that evening, three members of the Bears will appear on the Old Barn Hockey LIVE Show at The Bears' Den at the Hershey Lodge from 7-8 p.m.

TRAVIS ON A TEAR: Hershey forward Travis Boyd is off to a fantastic start to the season. Boyd collected back-to-back three-point performances last weekend, scoring two goals and an assist in each of Hershey's win. For his six-point weekend, Boyd was named the CCM Hockey/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 13. The Hopkins, Minnesota native has scored on all four shots he's taken this season and is currently tied for the league lead in goals (4) and points (6). The 2017 AHL All-Star had never posted back-to-back multi-goal performances until this past weekend.

SGARBOSSA STREAKING: Center Mike Sgarbossa has picked up right where he left off last season. The forward is off to the best start of his career, collecting points in all four of Hershey's games this season, scoring a goal in three straight contests. He enters the week tied for the league lead in points with six, tallying three goals and three assists. Sgarbossa paced the Bears last season with 65 points, including the first 30-goal season of his professional career.

DJOOSY DJOOS: Defender Christian Djoos enters the week tied for the league lead in points among defenseman with five (one goal, four assists). He has posted two consecutive two-assist contests. All four of Djoos' assists this season have come on the power play. The former 58-point scorer with the Bears has skated in 135 career games with the Chocolate and White, scoring 86 points (22 goals, 64 assists).

SHORTHANDED SUCCESS: The Bears have scored shorthanded goals in back-to-back games. Hershey, as well as the Springfield Thunderbirds, are the only teams in the AHL with two shorthanded goals on the young season. During the 2018-19 campaign, the Bears scored just three shorthanded goals, and it took them until Jan. 19 last season to tally their second shorthanded marker.

TAMING TORONTO: The Bears head to Canada having won four straight regular season games in Toronto. Hershey's lost loss to the Marlies north of the border came on Feb. 16, 2013 when Toronto earned a 2-1 win. Hershey's win streak started with a victory at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Feb. 26, 2016 when Dustin Gazley tallied the game-winning goal in a 5-2 victory. Last season, Hershey earned a 3-0 victory in Toronto thanks to a 17-save shutout from Ilya Samsonov. The Bears have enjoyed playoff success in Toronto, closing out a five-game series victory in the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on May 29, 2016.

