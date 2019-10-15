Rampage Announce 2019-20 Broadcast Schedule

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The San Antonio Rampage announced today their 2019-20 television broadcast schedule, highlighted by eight games airing on FOX Sports Southwest and FOX Sports Southwest Plus. The eight television broadcasts this season will be the most televised games in Rampage history.

The Rampage will play their first televised game on Nov. 2 when Los Chimuelos de San Antonio make their season debut against the Texas Stars to celebrate DÃ­a de los Muertos at the AT&T Center.

FOX Sports Southwest will televise fan-favorite theme nights including the 15th annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by H-E-B, on Nov. 30 and game one of Ugly Sweater Weekend on Dec. 13. The Rampage will also be televised on Jan. 31 for the tenth anniversary of Pink in the Rink, presented by Methodist Healthcare, as well as on Feb. 28 when the Silver and Black honor former military and active duty armed forces during their annual Military Appreciation Night.

Games televised on FOX Sports Southwest will be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com . FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store .

San Antonio Spurs studio host Dan Weiss will once again lead Rampage television broadcasts for all eight games. Weiss served as the team's full-time broadcast voice for nine years from 2009-18.

The full Rampage television schedule is as follows:

2019-20 RAMPAGE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Network

Nov. 2 vs. Texas Stars FSSW Plus

Nov. 30 vs. Milwaukee Admirals FSSW

Dec. 13 vs. Tucson Roadrunners FSSW Plus

Dec. 27 vs. Texas Stars FSSW

Jan. 31 vs. Texas Stars FSSW

Feb. 14 @ Texas Stars FSSW

Feb. 28 vs Grand Rapids Griffins FSSW

Mar. 21 vs Manitoba Moose FSSW

To find FOX Sports Southwest in your area, and for streaming information, check your local listings or visit foxsports.com/southwest .

Individual and season tickets are now available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554, online at SARampage.com or by downloading the official Rampage app for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play . The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

