Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack on Sale Now

October 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





Your way in to the biggest night of the year! Pack holders get premium seating for Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Nov. 30 and ensure they will not get caught in the top row for a game that will sell out! Purchase yours today below.

The Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack includes:

One (1) ticket to Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Nov. 30

Two (2) flex vouchers redeemable to any remaining Condors Big 6 game (Youth Jersey Giveaway, Wizard Night, Star Wars night, Blackout Cancer)

One (1) ticket to Disney on Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena (shows: Nov. 1 - 3)*

One (1) skate pass to Valley Children's Ice Center (excludes December) *-while supplies last

Teddy Bear Toss 3-Packs start at $43 and are on sale now. Don't get caught sitting in the top row for the biggest game of the year which will sell out! For more information contact the Condors at 324-PUCK (7825)

Last season, 8.415 stuffed animals hit the ice when Joe Gambardella scored in front of a crowd of 8,497. All-time nearly 130,000 stuffed animals have been collected and donated to those in need through the event alone.

