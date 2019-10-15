Phantoms Power Play

Phantoms In The Community:

The Phantoms players hit the links at Saucon Valley Country Club for the annual Golf Outing to benefit Phantoms Charities. Lehigh Valley corporate partners were joined by Phantoms players and coaches for a fun charity golf tournament and dinner event. Mark Friedman's team ended up taking home the trophy with winning score of -15 in the scramble.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Friday, October 11, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 4, W-B/Scranton Penguins 1

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms picked up their first victory of the season with a big win on Friday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Kurtis Gabriel scored the first goal of the season and Joel Farabee scored a highlight reel goal for his first as a pro. Mikhail Vorobyev and Chris Bigras also added goals as Alex Lyon got the win in net.

Saturday, October 12, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 3, Hershey Bears 4 (OT)

Lehigh Valley was able to earn a point on Saturday but eventually fell to Hershey in overtime 4-3. The Phantoms young players shined as Maxim Sushko scored his first pro goal, Isaac Ratcliffe scored his first of the season, and Farabee scored for the second straight game for Lehigh Valley.

Next Week:

Friday, October 18, 2019

vs. Binghamton Devils - PPL Center

The Phantoms will continue their home stand this weekend, taking on the Binghamton Devils Friday night at PPL Center. It marks the first of six meetings against the Devils this season, the Phantoms were in 2-1-1 in the four meetings last year. Friday's game will also mark the return to PPL Center for Binghamton forward, Chris Conner. Conner played four years in Lehigh Valley and is Lehigh Valley's all-time leader in games played and points.

Saturday, October 19, 2019

vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - PPL Center

The Phantoms will conclude their five-game home stand on Saturday against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Lehigh Valley went 4-2 against Springfield last season and will faceoff against them for the first of four meetings during the 2019-20 season. The Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders will be in attendance on Saturday to meet fans as well.

3 Stars of the Week:

That Kid Bee Good

2018 first round pick Joel Farabee made his professional debut Friday night and scored a jaw-dropping highlight reel goal for his first as a pro. He followed that up with another goal in Saturday's game to make it two goals in his first two games.

King of Lehigh Valley

Alex Lyon played his 114th game as a Phantom on Friday night, making him the all-time leader in games played as a Lehigh Valley goaltender. Lyon now sits atop the record board in games played, wins, saves, and shutouts for Lehigh Valley goalies.

Joining the 700 Club

Defenseman T.J. Brennan reached a big milestone on Friday, playing his 700th professional hockey game. 53 of those games came in the National Hockey League and over 200 were with the Phantoms, the most he has played with any team in his career.

BROADCAST:

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2019-20 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Heater, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

And be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN, 790-AM WAEB or via the Phantoms365 app! Join Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.

