Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for the 2019-20 Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 19
October 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced details for the 2019-20 Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital when the team hosts the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
The game will be highlighted by an opening ceremony featuring patients and nurses from Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, which is celebrating its 10th birthday this year. The patients and nurses will accompany the team onto the ice during player introductions.
Following introductions, the Crunch will raise the 2018-19 North Division Champions banner. All fans in attendance will receive North Division Champions mini banners, courtesy of Upstate University Hospital.
A doctor from Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital will drop the ceremonial first puck before the Crunch open at the War Memorial Arena.
Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital opened in 2009, with the mission to provide safe, effective, innovative and family centered care for children in the Central New York region. Today we serve children and families across 17 counties and treat over 100,000 pediatric encounters per year. As the Region's only Level 1 Trauma and Burn center, Upstate offers a complete range of health care services for children from birth to 19 years of age. Our dedicated pediatric providers and staff care for patients in an inpatient setting that consists of General Pediatrics, Pediatric Surgery Unit, Hematology/ Oncology, and the only Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in our large referral area and the only dedicated pediatric Emergency Department between Rochester and Vermont.
Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
