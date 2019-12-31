Moose Hold off Rockford, 4-3
December 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (17-18-0-0) collected a 4-3 victory against the Rockford IceHogs (17-14-0-1) on Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place.
The clubs exchanged power play opportunities in the first frame however neither team was able to capitalize. Mikhail Berdin stayed strong for Manitoba and stopped all 11 shots he faced.
With 2:58 off the clock in the second period, C.J. Suess's tenacity paid off on the power play. After registering two shots on net from down low, Suess found the rebound on his third shot and put the puck past Rockford's netminder Kevin Lankinen to give the Moose the 1-0 advantage. Just under a minute later, Kristian Vesalainen sent a rocket top shelf on a Moose man advantage and improved Manitoba's lead to 2-0. With 6:12 gone in the second frame, Michael Spacek set up Emile Poirier who netted the one timer to give Manitoba the 3-0 lead. Just over a minute later, Cole Maier capitalized on a Vesalainen rebound improving the score to 4-0. To close out the second period, Brandon Hagel and Nicolas Beaudin scored a goal each for Rockford making the score 4-2 heading into the third.
Midway through the third period, Anton Wedin scored for Rockford to get the IceHogs within one. Manitoba killed off both penalties they were handed in the third period and held on to the 4-3 victory.
Quick Hits
Bobby Lynch made his AHL debut
Skyler McKenzie is currently on a two-game assist streak (3A)
Michael Spacek is currently on a two-game point streak (1G, 1A)
Kristian Vesalainen posted a three-point performance (1G, 2A) in tonight's matchup, the second of his AHL career What's Next?
The Moose take on the Colorado Eagles on Friday, Jan. 3. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
