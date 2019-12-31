Condors Grab Point to Finish 2019

December 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (12-13-5; 29pts) extended a home point streak to five games (3-0-2) in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ontario Reign (15-14-4; 34pts) on New Year's Eve. LW Joe Gambardella forced overtime with his seventh of the season.

FIRST PERIOD

REIGN GOAL: D Paul LaDue (4th) on the power play from the left point; Assists: Durzi, Vilardi; Time of goal: 10:35; ONT leads, 1-0

REIGN GOAL: D Austin Strand (6th) on the power play from the right point; Assists: Eyssimont, Byron; Time of goal: 18:35; ONT leads, 2-0

SHOTS: BAK- 17, ONT - 7

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Logan Day (3rd) on the power play backhand off a back wall bounce; Assists: Currie, Marody; Time of goal: 5:51; ONT leads, 2-1

CONDORS GOAL: RW Kirill Maksimov (3rd) redirected a point shot; Assists: Persson, Manning; Time of goal: 7:02; Game tied, 2-2

SHOTS: BAK - 17, ONT - 5

THIRD PERIOD

REIGN GOAL: LW Mikey Eyssimont (7th) off a rush; Assist: Anderson-Dolan; Time of goal: 9:15; ONT leads, 3-2

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (7th) right off a face-off; Assist: Malone; Time of goal: 9:40

SHOTS: BAK- 5, ONT - 8

D Derek Forbort (1st) ended it at :50 of overtime; ONT wins, 4-3

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Forbort (ONT) 2. Gambardella (BAK) 3. Eyssimont (ONT)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/4; ONT - 2/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 41; SJ - 21

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (9-7-3; 17/21); ONT - Petersen (13-12-4; 37/41)

The Condors power play has connected six times in four games

D Brandon Manning had an assist in his season debut and four shots

The Condors are now 9-1-3 in their last 13 against Ontario

D Logan Day has six points (1g-5a) in his last seven games

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Jake Kulevich, Markus Granlund (travel)

FOUR LOWER VOUCHERS + SCARF + $10 TO DICK'S = HOLIDAY PACK!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.