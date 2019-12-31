San Jose Barracuda Recall Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko from Allen

(San Jose Barracuda) Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko with the Allen Americans(San Jose Barracuda)

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has recalled Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko (@Chunko_31) from the Allen Americans (@AllenAmericans) of the ECHL (@ECHL). In a corresponding move, the team has reassigned Goaltender Andrew Shortridge to the Americans.

Sawchenko, 22, was assigned to Orlando on September 29 but did not appear in a game with the Solar Bears before he was recalled to the Barracuda on October 18. On October 29, Sawchenko was assigned to the Americans where he appeared in 13 games, going 8-2-3, with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage, with a pair of shutouts.

The Barracuda signed the Edmonton, Alberta native to a two-year AHL contract on March 29, 2019.

Prior to this season, the six-foot-one, 175-pound netminder appeared in 34 games over two years at the University of Alberta, where he went 28-4-1 with a 1.74 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Before his collegiate career, Sawchenko spent four seasons with WHL's (@TheWHL) Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) where he was teammates with Sharks prospects Noah Gregor and Jayden Halbgewachs.

