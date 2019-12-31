Monsters Ring in New Year with 4-1 Win over Marlies
December 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
TORONTO - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 4-1 on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 15-15-1-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings with 33 points.
Paul Bittner scored the first goal of the game 13:20 into the opening period with Dillon Simpson earning the lone assist to give the Monsters a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.
Toronto's Kenny Agostino tied the game at 9:17 of the middle frame to send Clevland to the final intermission knotted with their hosts at one goal apiece.
Justin Scott broke the tie with the game-winning goal for Cleveland 6:23 in the third period with helpers from Steve Johnson and Dan DeSalvo before Kole Sherwood added an insurance marker at 12:01 with DeSalvo assisting. Scott brought the final score to 4-1 in favor of the Monsters following an empty-net marker with help from Adam Clendening.
Veini Vehvilainen made 28 saves for the win while Toronto's Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 32 pucks in the loss.
The Monsters drop the puck on 2020 against the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsTime Ohio, ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters center Justin Scott vs. the Toronto Marlies
