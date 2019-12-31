Eagles Recall Anderson from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
December 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled defenseman Josh Anderson from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Anderson has netted one goal in six AHL games with Colorado this season. In addition, the 21-year old has posted one goal and two assists in eight contests with the Grizzlies.
The Eagles return to action when they travel Winnipeg, Manitoba to take on the Manitoba Moose on Friday, January 3rd at 6:00pm MT at Bell MTS Place.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
Eagles Recall Anderson from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
