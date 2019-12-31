Eagles Recall Anderson from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled defenseman Josh Anderson from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Anderson has netted one goal in six AHL games with Colorado this season. In addition, the 21-year old has posted one goal and two assists in eight contests with the Grizzlies.

The Eagles return to action when they travel Winnipeg, Manitoba to take on the Manitoba Moose on Friday, January 3rd at 6:00pm MT at Bell MTS Place.

