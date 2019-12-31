Third Annual 'Hockey Day SoCal' to Take Place Saturday, February 1

LOS ANGELES - FOX Sports West, Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego, in conjunction with Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings, today announced details for the third annual "Hockey Day SoCal" set to take place on Saturday, February 1.

FOX Sports West, Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego will offer over eight continuous hours of hockey themed programming beginning with "Hockey Day SoCal Live," a two-hour hockey themed telecast from Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine that will celebrate the history and future of the sport in Southern California. At 4:00 p.m., the network will transition to live game coverage of the American Hockey League's (AHL) Ontario Reign at San Diego Gulls followed by "Freeway Faceoff" coverage from STAPLES Center at 6:30 p.m. with "Freeway Faceoff Live" pre-game simulcast pre-game show from STAPLES Center. Following live Ducks at LA Kings coverage, the day will conclude with "Freeway Faceoff Live" post-game show.

Community activations, including clinics, tournaments, fan fests and more will be announced closer to February 1.

"Hockey Day SoCal" Live Programming Schedule | Saturday, February 1st

TIME EVENT LOCATION NETWORK

2:00PM "Hockey Day SoCal Live"

Kent French, Guy Hebert, Derek Armstrong, Carrlyn Bathe, Aly Lozoff Great Park Ice FSW, FSSD

4:00PM Ontario Reign at San Diego Gulls

BJ MacPherson, Andy Zilch, Cameron Close Pechanga Arena FSW, Prime Ticket, FSSD

6:30PM "Freeway Faceoff Live"

Patrick O'Neal, Daryl Evans, Guy Hebert, Carrlyn Bathe, Aly Lozoff STAPLES Center FSW, Prime Ticket, FSSD

7:30PM Freeway Faceoff: Anaheim Ducks at LA Kings

LA Kings Telecast: Jim Fox, Alex Faust, Carrlyn Bathe

Ducks Telecast: Brian Hayward, John Ahlers, Aly Lozoff STAPLES Center FSW, Prime Ticket, FSSD

10:00PM "Freeway Faceoff Live"

Patrick O'Neal, Daryl Evans, Guy Hebert, Carrlyn Bathe, Aly Lozoff STAPLES Center FSW, Prime Ticket, FSSD

