Reign Stretch 2019 to OT Victory

December 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign skated to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday evening at Mechanic's Bank Arena, in the final game of 2019. Defenseman Derek Forbort scored the game-winning goal in overtime, while forwards Mikey Eyssimont (1-1-2) and Jaret Anderson-Dolan (0-2-2) had two points apiece.

Date: December 31, 2019

Venue: Mechanic's Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

Box Score:http://bit.ly/ONTBAK1231BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK1231Photos

ONT Record: (15-14-3-1)

BAK Record: (12-13-4-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 2 0 1 1 4

BAK 0 2 1 0 3

Shots PP

ONT 21 2/4

BAK 41 1/4

Three Stars -

1. Derek Forbort (ONT)

2. Joe Gambardella (BAK)

3. Mikey Eyssimont (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen (13-11-4)

L: Stuart Skinner (9-7-3)

Next Game: Friday, January 3, 2020 @ Stockton - 7:00 PM @ Stockton Arena

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.