Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, December 31

December 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators will round out 2019 with an all-Canadian clash as they host the Laval Rocket on New Year's Eve.

The Senators (19-12-1-0) scored eight goals Saturday night as they romped past Syracuse en route to matching a franchise high in goals scored. The win kept the Sens in fourth place in the North Division in what is an incredibly tight division race with first through fourth place separated by just five points.

Belleville's 119 goals are the second most in the AHL this season.

Laval (16-14-3-1) sit fifth in the division, trailing Belleville by three points and having played two more games.

Roster notes

No changes for the Senators roster wise heading into this afternoon's game.

No word on who will start in goal for the Senators but judging by recent trends, Joey Daccord should get the nod.

Jordan Szwarz, Andrew Sturtz, Stuart Percy are out for Belleville while Jonathan Davidsson and Morgan Klimchuk are inching closer to returns.

Previous history

It's been a clean sweep so far this season for the Sens over the Rocket as they are 3-0 with two of those victories coming at CAA Arena. Belleville is 15-10-1-1 all-time against the Rocket and have won 10 of 14 home matchups.

Who to watch

Sens forward Michael Carcone has started to find his game over Christmas and despite missing a few games with the flu, he has three points in his last three games. Carcone has 10 points (four goals) in 28 games.

Goaltender Keith Kinkaid has played four games with Laval this season after coming down from Montreal where he's gone 1-2-1. Kinkaid is a veteran of 157 NHL games and has 65 wins to his name.

Where to watch

Tuesday's game starts at 3pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates. Fans are reminded that there is a post-game skate with the entire Sens team following the game. Tickets are available.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 2:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.