Heat Close 2019 against San Jose

December 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Wednesday, December 31, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Tuesday, December 31

Time: 5:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio. Listeners in the Stockton area can also hear the game on Fox Sports Radio 1280.

Join The Conversation: For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter. Join the conversation by replying to our updates or using the hashtag #STKvsSJ.

Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game Puck: Stay tuned on Twitter following the game for a chance to enter to win a puck signed by Glenn Gawdin with our Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game selection!

TODAY

The Heat look to close out 2019 on a high note as they play host to divisional foe San Jose, a team that Stockton has gotten the better of thus far in the season series with wins in the first five meetings.

Last time Stockton and San Jose got together, the Heat dominated play with a six-point effort from Alan Quine and a five-goal second period en route to an 8-1 win at the SAP Center. Six players recorded multi-point efforts in the game, with Quine's six and Glenn Gawdin and Zac Leslie's four-point outbursts leading the way.

BOUNCING BACK

With the third-best record in the AHL's Western Conference, Stockton hasn't had too many chances to flex its resilience thus far this season. However, bouncing back from losses has been a constant since the puck dropped in October. The Heat come into tonight's game a perfect 5-0 on the year in the game immediately after regulation losses, including a goal differential of 26-13.

OH MY GAWDIN

Glenn Gawdin continued his strong sophomore season with an assist in Saturday's showdown with Bakersfield, extending his scoring streak to three games (2g,4a) and taking over as Stockton's team leader with 31 points on the season. The forward, who finished his rookie campaign with 38 points in 64 games, has found his way onto the score sheet in four of Stockton's last five games and has yet to be held without a point in back-to-back games this season. In five games against San Jose this season, Gawdin has seven points with a goal and six assists.

EASY Z

Austin Czarnik has provided a dynamic scoring presence for the Stockton Heat, scoring four goals and adding four assists while on assignment from Calgary. The forward, who first came to the Heat on a conditioning stint, has found the back of the net in four-straight games and has at least a point in five-straight. He has three multi-point games in six AHL games this season.

'CUDA KILLERS

Stockton has owned the season series thus far against San Jose, coming into tonight's game with a perfect 5-0 mark and a 22-9 scoring differential. The Heat have dominated on special teams throughout, limiting San Jose to just 2-for-24 on the man-advantage while clicking at a 33.3-percent clip at 5-for-15 on the power play. The Barracuda have yet to score three goals in a game against Stockton this year, while the Heat have scored at least three in every game and have totaled 13 markers over the last 120 minutes of hockey against San Jose.

LESLIE HELPING OUT

Zac Leslie will look to continue his strong offensive run in tonight's game, the defenseman coming in with helpers in three-straight games and eight in the Heat's last five contests. Leslie leads Heat defensemen with 21 points on the season, just two shy of his career high of 23 set with Ontario in the 2016-17 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.