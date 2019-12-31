Barracuda Blanked 4-0 at Stockton

The San Jose Barracuda (10-17-0-2) wrapped up 2019 on the road at the Stockton Arena on Tuesday night and were handed a 4-0 loss by the Stockton Heat (19-6-2-3) (Calgary Flames). The shutout win for the Heat was their first since January 18, 2018 when they beat the Barracuda 2-0.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (7-11-2) allowed four goals on 26 shots and suffered the loss

Jon Gillies (8-4-3) collected the shutout win by making 29 saves and is now 4-0 against the Barracuda this season

Thomas Gregoire and Dylan Gambrell each put a team-high three shots on net

Austin Czarnik extended his goal streak to five games and point streak to six with a goal on Tuesday

Buddy Robinson's shorthanded goal was the sixth shorty against for San Jose this season

After the loss, the Barracuda are 0-5-0-1 against the Heat, with six more meetings to come

Glenn Gawdin picked up a goal and an assist and is now third in the AHL in points (33)

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Stockton 1 0 3 4

San Jose 0 0 0 0

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Stockton 26 0 7 19

San Jose 29 0 3 11

