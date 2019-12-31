Barracuda Blanked 4-0 at Stockton
December 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (10-17-0-2) wrapped up 2019 on the road at the Stockton Arena on Tuesday night and were handed a 4-0 loss by the Stockton Heat (19-6-2-3) (Calgary Flames). The shutout win for the Heat was their first since January 18, 2018 when they beat the Barracuda 2-0.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (7-11-2) allowed four goals on 26 shots and suffered the loss
Jon Gillies (8-4-3) collected the shutout win by making 29 saves and is now 4-0 against the Barracuda this season
Thomas Gregoire and Dylan Gambrell each put a team-high three shots on net
Austin Czarnik extended his goal streak to five games and point streak to six with a goal on Tuesday
Buddy Robinson's shorthanded goal was the sixth shorty against for San Jose this season
After the loss, the Barracuda are 0-5-0-1 against the Heat, with six more meetings to come
Glenn Gawdin picked up a goal and an assist and is now third in the AHL in points (33)
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Stockton 1 0 3 4
San Jose 0 0 0 0
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Stockton 26 0 7 19
San Jose 29 0 3 11
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2019
- Roadrunners Get Back To Win Column With Wild One - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Stretch 2019 to OT Victory - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Recall Birks, Howedeshell from Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Blanked 4-0 at Stockton - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Top Gulls, 7-4 - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Grab Point to Finish 2019 - Bakersfield Condors
- Gillies, Heat Blank Barracuda in New Year's Eve Win - Stockton Heat
- Griffins Look Forward to 2020 After 2-0 Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Hold off Rockford, 4-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Celebrate New Year with 2-0 Win - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Close out 2019 with 3-2 Loss to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Crunch Downed by Devils, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport's comeback bid falls short in 2019 finale - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Beleskey Pots Pair to Push Pack past Tigers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Ring in New Year with Win over Rochester - Utica Comets
- Iowa Ends 2019 on High Note with 5-4 Win vs. Texas - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Ring In New Year With A 4-3 Victory Over The Senators - Laval Rocket
- Penguins Fall to Springfield in Shootout, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Texas Upended by Iowa Power Play in 5-4 Loss - Texas Stars
- Sens End 2019 with Shootout Loss - Belleville Senators
- Desrosiers Holds Fort for Wild Shootout Win at Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Ring in New Year with 4-1 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Post Game Notes: Stars 4 at Wild 5 - Texas Stars
- Eagles Recall Anderson from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- San Jose Barracuda Recall Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko from Allen - San Jose Barracuda
- Third Annual 'Hockey Day SoCal' to Take Place Saturday, February 1 - Ontario Reign
- Third Annual 'Hockey Day SoCal' to Take Place Saturday, February 1 - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Announce Two Roster Moves - Manitoba Moose
- Marlies Host Monsters for New Year's Eve Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- 17 Ads Alums with Preds as They Prep for NHL Winter Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Weekly: December to Remember Has Bears Rolling Going into 2020 - Hershey Bears
- Game 31 Preview: San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Close 2019 against San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Red Wings Bring up Smith - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, December 31 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Loan 3 Players to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sound Tigers Face Hartford in Final Game of 2019 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Barracuda Blanked 4-0 at Stockton
- San Jose Barracuda Recall Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko from Allen
- Barracuda Comeback Attempt Falls Short, Bested 7-5 by Condors
- San Jose Doomed by Five-Goal Second, Dropped 8-1
- San Jose Barracuda Captain John McCarthy Announces Retirement Due to Health Reasons