American Hockey League Announces Suspension

December 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Manitoba Moose forward Ryan White has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game vs. Rockford on Dec. 29.

White will miss Manitoba's games today (Dec. 31) vs. Rockford, and Friday (Jan. 3) and Saturday (Jan. 4) vs. Colorado.

