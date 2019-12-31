American Hockey League Announces Suspension
December 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Manitoba Moose forward Ryan White has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game vs. Rockford on Dec. 29.
White will miss Manitoba's games today (Dec. 31) vs. Rockford, and Friday (Jan. 3) and Saturday (Jan. 4) vs. Colorado.
