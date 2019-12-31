17 Ads Alums with Preds as They Prep for NHL Winter Classic

Milwaukee, WI - There are 17 Admiral Alumni on the Nashville Predators roster as they prepare to play in their first NHL Winter Classic when they face-off against the Dallas Stars at the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Day at 1:00 pm.

Included in those 17 players are three that have skated with the Admirals this season, including Ads Captain Jarred Tinordi and forwards Yakov Trenin and Colin Blackwell. Tinordi recently played his first game with the Nashville, while Blackwell has a pair of assists in seven games for the Preds and Trenin shows a goal and an assist in six contests.

Other significant Admiral Alums who will hit the ice for the Predators include team Captain and recently named NHL All-Star Roman Josi, goaltenders Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros, and forwards Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson. Defensemen Ryan Ellis, Mattias Ekholm, Dan Hamhuis, Matt Irwin and forwards Rocco Grimaldi, Calle Jarnkrok, Colton Sissons, Madison native Craig Smith, and Austin Watson have also honed their skills with the Admirals.

In addition to all of the players on the Predators have were once Admirals, Dallas Stars forward Alex Radulov skated for the Ads during the 2006-07 campaign.

An annual New Year's Day event since 2008, the NHL Winter Classic will air NBC. For more information on the Winter Classic, visit www.nhl.com.

