Sens End 2019 with Shootout Loss

The Belleville Senators concluded 2019 with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Laval Rocket at CAA Arena on New Year's Eve.

Joey Daccord made 31 saves as Josh Norris (2) and Logan Brown scored. Laval's Jake Evans, Xavier Ouellet and Charles Hudon found the back of the net as Keith Kinkaid stopped 27 shots.

Down 2-0 heading into the final frame, Hudon's 15th of the season extended Laval's lead at 3:43 of the third on another power play marker.

Belleville got on the board at 6:42 of the period through Norris' 15th of the season as he tipped Frank Corrado's shot from the point to make it 3-1.

Brown cut the deficit to one with 3:39 left as with Daccord pulled, he buried his fourth of the season on a rebound out front before Norris' second of the night tied the game with 21.7 seconds left in regulation on a mad scramble out front.

Laval's Dale Weise had the only shootout goal as the second shooter to give Laval the extra point.

Laval broke the deadlock 3:18 into the game short-handed as Evans broke in on a 2-on-1 with Joe Cox but kept the puck for himself as he deked around Daccord before tucking in his seventh goal of the year.

The Rocket pushed its lead to 2-0 13:14 into the second period on a blast from the blue line by Ouellet on the power play.

Belleville returns to the ice Friday night for its first game of 2020 when they host Rochester for the first time this season. Tickets are available.

