Moose Announce Two Roster Moves

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has reassigned goaltender Griffen Outhouse to it's ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen. The Moose also announced that Charles-David Beaudoin has been assigned to the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL. Rapid City acquired Beaudoin's ECHL rights from the Jacksonville Icemen via trade.

Outhouse, 21, appeared in five games for the Moose during the 2019-20 campaign and went 1-1-0 while posting a 3.70 goals against average and a .882 save percentage. The Likely B.C. native also played in six games for the Icemen during the 2019-20 season, posting a 1-2-2 record with a 4.35 goals against average and a .874 save percentage.

Beaudoin, 25, appeared in two games for the Moose this season. The defenceman posted seven points (2G, 5A) in 20 games with the Icemen during the 2019-20 campaign. He appeared in 57 games with the Moose during the 2018-19 season and collected seven points by scoring one goal and adding six assists. The Drummondville, Que. native spent the past two seasons with the Moose after making his AHL debut with the Binghamton Senators in 2016-17.

The Moose host the Rockford IceHogs for their annual Shutout Hunger food drive, presented by Red River Co-op, on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

