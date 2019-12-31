Post Game Notes: Stars 4 at Wild 5
December 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- The Stars rallied to tie the Wild three separate times in the game.
- Joel L'Esperance scored his team leading 15th goal of the season and is tied for sixth most in the league.
- Joel Kiviranta tied the game in the second period with his third goal in three games and eighth goal in 15 games.
- Michael Mersch's second period goal was his 11th of the season and ties him for second on the roster in goals.
- Emil Djuse net his third goal of the season in the third period to tie the game at 4-4.
- Iowa finished the game 4-for-4 on the power play to earn the win. The Stars had just one chance on the power play and were unable to record a goal.
- Gerry Mayhew scored his 19th goal of the season, second most in the league.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Thursday, Jan. 2 | 7:00 PM - at Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena
- Saturday, Jan. 4 | 7:00 PM - vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Friday, Jan. 10 | 7:00 PM - vs. Toronto Marlies at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Saturday, Jan. 11 | 7:00 PM - vs. Toronto Marlies at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
DECEMBER 31, 2019
Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, Iowa
Texas Stars - 4, Iowa Wild- 5
Photos | Video | Game Summary | Box Score
1st 2nd 3rd Final
WILD 2 2 1 5
STARS 1 2 1 4
Shots PEN-PIM PP
WILD 25 1-2:00 4/4
STARS 24 4-8:00 0/1
STARS : 13-17-2-2 (8-5-2-0 | HOME) (5-12-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (L) - 20 saves
WILD: 18-13-0-1 (9-6-0-2 | HOME) (9-6-2-0 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Kaapo Kahkonen (W) - 20 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Brennan Menell (IA) Kyle Rau (IA) Sam Anas (IA)
