Post Game Notes: Stars 4 at Wild 5

POSTGAME NOTES:

- The Stars rallied to tie the Wild three separate times in the game.

- Joel L'Esperance scored his team leading 15th goal of the season and is tied for sixth most in the league.

- Joel Kiviranta tied the game in the second period with his third goal in three games and eighth goal in 15 games.

- Michael Mersch's second period goal was his 11th of the season and ties him for second on the roster in goals.

- Emil Djuse net his third goal of the season in the third period to tie the game at 4-4.

- Iowa finished the game 4-for-4 on the power play to earn the win. The Stars had just one chance on the power play and were unable to record a goal.

- Gerry Mayhew scored his 19th goal of the season, second most in the league.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

- Thursday, Jan. 2 | 7:00 PM - at Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena

- Saturday, Jan. 4 | 7:00 PM - vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Friday, Jan. 10 | 7:00 PM - vs. Toronto Marlies at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Saturday, Jan. 11 | 7:00 PM - vs. Toronto Marlies at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

DECEMBER 31, 2019

Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, Iowa

Texas Stars - 4, Iowa Wild- 5

1st 2nd 3rd Final

WILD 2 2 1 5

STARS 1 2 1 4

Shots PEN-PIM PP

WILD 25 1-2:00 4/4

STARS 24 4-8:00 0/1

STARS : 13-17-2-2 (8-5-2-0 | HOME) (5-12-0-2 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (L) - 20 saves

WILD: 18-13-0-1 (9-6-0-2 | HOME) (9-6-2-0 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Kaapo Kahkonen (W) - 20 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Brennan Menell (IA) Kyle Rau (IA) Sam Anas (IA)

