Red Wings Bring up Smith

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward Givani Smith from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Smith, 21, has posted 13 points (4-9-13) and a team-high 59 penalty minutes in 22 games for the Griffins this season. A 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger, he has already equaled his scoring output from last year's rookie campaign and his six points in the month of December are third on the team. Smith has played in five games with the Red Wings during his NHL debut and recorded five PIM while averaging 8:58 of ice time. He became the 180th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut on Oct. 25 vs. Buffalo at Little Caesars Arena.

A second-round selection, 46th overall, by the Red Wings in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Smith made his pro debut with the Griffins during a three-game stint near the end of the 2016-17 season. During his rookie year in 2018-19, he recorded 13 points (6-7-13) and ranked eighth among first-year AHL skaters with 86 PIM in 64 regular season games for Grand Rapids before posting two assists and nine PIM in four Calder Cup Playoff contests. He has skated in 89 career AHL games, totaling 26 points (10-16-26) and 147 PIM.

Prior to turning pro, the Toronto, Ontario, native played four seasons (2014-18) in the Ontario Hockey League. In 236 games between Barrie, Guelph and Kitchener, he accumulated 135 points (73-62-135) and 411 PIM and twice led the league in PIM (2016-17 and 2015-16).

The Griffins (13-16-2-2) host Chicago for their 23rd annual New Year's Eve Celebration at 6 p.m.

