Gillies, Heat Blank Barracuda in New Year's Eve Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - Behind a 29-save shutout from Jon Gillies and a three-goal third period, the Stockton Heat closed out 2019 in style with a 4-0 win over San Jose Tuesday at Stockton Arena. The sixth win of the season over the Barracuda, Stockton got on top early as Glenn Gawdin took a lengthy feed from Rob Hamilton and found the back of the net to break a stalemate just shy of the halfway point of the opening frame. After a scoreless second that saw Stockton kill three penalties, a Buddy Robinson shorthanded goal just 31 seconds into the third opened the floodgates, the first of three tallies for the home side in a span of just 4:43 to seize complete control of the game at 4-0. The Heat finished the night a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill en route to Gillies' shutout, the first for the Heat since January 17, 2018, also against San Jose. The Heat will return to action this weekend with a pair of divisional games against the Ontario Reign.

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (29 shots, 29 saves)

L: Josef Korenar (26 shots, 22 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Jon Gillies (29 svs), Second - Glenn Gawdin (1g,1a), Third - Buddy Robinson (1g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 26, SJ - 29

Power Plays: STK - 0-3, SJ - 0-7

- Jon Gillies recorded his eighth-career shutout, Stockton's first shutout since January 17, 2018, which also came against San Jose. Gillies was also in net that night for the Heat and stopped 32 shots.

- Glenn Gawdin's first-period goal extended his scoring streak to four games (3g,5a), and his two-point night (1g,1a) brought his season total to nine points (2g,7a) in six games against San Jose.

- Buddy Robinson's shorthanded goal 31 seconds into the third extended Stockton's lead to two. It was his second SHG of the season, his first since opening night on October 4.

- Austin Czarnik extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, longest in the AHL, with his third period marker. He has at least a point in six consecutive games played, now at five goals and four assists in that span.

- Eetu Tuulola's marker was his first since November 27 and snapped a seven-game scoreless skid.

- The Heat are now 6-0 on the year against San Jose.

- The win was head coach Cail MacLean's 50th with the Heat.

UP NEXT

Stockton will host the Ontario Reign in a pair of Pacific Division bouts this weekend at Stockton Arena, Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.

